Home Nation

Hurt by your Advani remarks, maintain decorum: Sushma to Rahul over latter's 'guru-shishya' comment

Gandhi on Friday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating Advani, saying disrespecting one's guru is not Hindu culture.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, LK Advani and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Senior BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj, LK Advani and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the treatment meted out to BJP veteran LK Advani by the party, senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked the Congress president to maintain "some decorum" in his comments.

Gandhi on Friday had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of humiliating Advani, saying disrespecting one's guru is not Hindu culture.

Addressing a poll rally at Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Gandhi had said, "BJP talks of Hinduism. In Hinduism, guru is supreme. It talks of guru-shishya tradition. Who is Modi's guru? Advani. Joota maar ke stage se utara (Advani was kicked out from stage)."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Taking strong objection to Gandhi's remarks, Swaraj tweeted: "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."

Gandhi's swipe at Modi over the treatment meted out to Advani follows the BJP patriarch's blog published on April 4 where he said the BJP never considered its political adversaries as anti-national.

The Congress chief's remark was a veiled reference to Advani not getting Lok Sabha poll ticket from Gandhinagar, from where the BJP has fielded party president Amit Shah instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi sushma swaraj L K Advani BJP congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp