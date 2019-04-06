INTERVIEW | It’s about mature vs immature, hope vs regret: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By Express News Service

The Congress party seems to have gone politically bankrupt; it has nothing to talk about but criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aligned, as it has, with anti-India forces, says Union Minister of law and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP candidate from Patna Sahib. Excerpts from his interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur:

Your government at the Centre faces sharp criticism on its failure to create jobs. How far is it justified?

It is far from the truth. You can counter facts, not lies. Over one crore new jobs have been created through entrepreneurship, and by filling earmarked vacancies. The opposition has nothing to show on this count versus what NDA has done in just five years as opposed to its 60.

Today, over 14 lakh youth get financial support under the PM Mudra Scheme and more than 6.5 lakh youth have jobs in 268 new IT companies. In Bihar alone, 11 BPOs have been set up at Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya, in which 2,210 youths are employed.

What difference can you claim between India of 2019 and India of 1990?

The years before NDA were periods of scams. Today India is skilling and confident, whether in science, defence, space, economy or human development. Today, the world listens to us. Earlier, we listened to the world. Then India was demoralised; today, India has the guts to claim its space.

Then, India was practising mass defecation; today 5.5 lakh villages have 10 crore toilets built under the Swacch Bharat Yojana, the PM’s revolutionary step, which today China is emulating.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

To sum up: Congress stands for Corruption, Compromise, Concessions. BJP is Bharatiya Jan ka Pride and NDA is short for National Development Assured. This poll is about mature vs immature, hope vs regret. Choice is yours.

Has acceptance of NDA, especially BJP, in electoral preferences in south India increased, including Kerala, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trying to consolidate?

Rahul Gandhi, by opting for Wayanad in Kerala, has shown himself up as an escapist with no regard to nationalism, or vision to make the nation vibrant. He says his is a gesture to show that India is one.

Have there ever been two Indias? He is, in fact, playing with the political culture of South India, sensing imminent defeat in Amethi.

The NDA remains the only hope for Indians, whether in the south, north, or the Middle-East. When the masses come alive, politicians like Rahul Gandhi or any other, get kicked out. Tour across South India, including Kerala, and you will find out how the BJP has gained mass acceptance and is emerging as a strong alternative to non-BJP governments.

In Tamil Nadu, there are today several parties ready to accept us as valued allies.

The Congress has offered a lot of sops in its poll manifesto, including Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest. How do you take all this?

You have to see the Congress manifesto in a larger perspective. It’s a document to break India. It is a conspiracy to weaken the morale of India’s armed forces by proposing a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). The promise to provide Rs 72,000 is nothing but a lie and designed to lure and befool the people. They have questioned the air strike, surgical strike and the Rafale deal.

As far as Rahul Gandhi’s promises are concerned, his political maturity has now become a laughing stock globally from his twinkling eye in Parliament and his promise of producing gold from potatoes. His only support that remains is his sister Priyanka.

He has become a liability to his own party, which lacks the guts to challenge family dominance — the same as it is with the RJD in Bihar.

What would be the contribution of Bihar’s NDA to your national tally?

Bihar will set a new narrative with a clean sweep of 40 seats. Where’s the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)? The NDA in Bihar has set a new benchmark for development in a successful alliance between Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. It’s about development vs opportunism.

As MP-in-contest from Patna Sahib, how do you see the legacy of Shatrughan Sinha, the preceding BJP candidate?

Apparently, voters want more development. They are not dissatisfied with works done by the state and the Centre but they deserve more facilities like educational institutions, business points, areas wise development, transportation and modern civic amenities. I aspire to make Patna Sahib a model constituency since I am a son of the soil.

How will the election pan out for the NDA?

Historic and world-rocking together! On May 23, nationalism will win, while politics of appeasements will be doomed forever. There is no alternative to the NDA. We will win 400 seats. It’s ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai. (With Modi, anything is possible).

