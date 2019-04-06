Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Electronic Voting Machines

EVMs were first used at 50 polling stations in a by-poll at the Parur Assembly constituency in Kerala in May 1982.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With less than a week to go for the Lok Sabha elections, here are some interesting facts about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

* An EVM consists of a control unit and a balloting unit connected together by a cable. The control unit belongs to a polling officer while the balloting unit is kept in a compartment to cast votes.

* After the polling is over, the results can be known instantly at the counting station by pressing the "result" switch which is located in a sealed compartment of the control unit.

* EVMs are manufactured by two Central government undertakings -- Bharat Electronics Limited and Electronics Corporation of India Limited.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

* EVMs were first used at 50 polling stations in a by-poll at the Parur Assembly constituency in Kerala in May 1982.

* EVMs could not be used after 1983 after a Supreme Court ruling that necessitated legal backing for the use of voting machines. The law was amended by the Parliament in December 1988, empowering the Election Commission to use voting machines.

* In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, 10.75 lakh EVMs were used across all polling stations in the country. Since then all elections are conducted by EVMs.

* EVMs can even be used in areas with no electricity, as they can be operated on alkaline batteries.

* Elections can be conducted via EVMs provided the number of candidates does not exceed 64. An EVM can record a maximum number of 3,840 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM Electronic Voting Machines Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp