PM Modi is like 'dreaded terrorist', says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu also reacted angrily to Modi accusing him of corruption in the construction of Polavaram and calling the project ATM for him.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

AMRAVATI:  In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he is like a "dreaded terrorist" who has no humanity left in him.

Addressing election rallies in Prakasam district, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said Modi has become a dictator. "He is murdering democracy and ruining institutions," said Naidu.

For a second consecutive day, the TDP chief slammed Modi for using central agencies to target TDP leaders. "IT raids are being conducted on our leaders. He is also misusing CBI, ED and RBI against us for demanding justice for the state," he said.

He also lashed out at the Election Commission for shunting out Chief Secretary A.C. Punetha. "I am asking what mistake he committed that you have transferred him?"

Naidu also reacted angrily to Modi accusing him of corruption in the construction of Polavaram and calling the project ATM for him.

"He thinks the project can't be completed without the Centre's help. Whether the Centre extends its help or not, we will complete the project," Naidu said.

Narendra Modi Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections 2019

