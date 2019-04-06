Home Nation

PM Modi made China retreat for first time: Yogi Adityanath

In a bid to woo voters of North-East, Adityanath said that only NDA government has ensured equal participation of eight sisters state.

Published: 06th April 2019 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HOJAI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the prime minister's leadership made China, for the first time, to retreat from Doklam in Bhutan.

Speaking at an election rally here, Adityanath said, " China tried to forcefully enter India's borders & threaten our security in Doklam, govt under the leadership of Modi ji displayed strong will power & our soldiers gave China a befitting reply. For the first time, China was forced to retreat."

In a bid to woo voters of North-East, Adityanath said that only NDA government has ensured equal participation of eight sisters state.

He said: "BJP five year back said that 'sabka sath sabka vikas'. We came to Assam also, asked people to choose us. So that sabka sath, sath vikas could be ensured. We do what we said, BJP has performed in the last five years. We have ensured development, security and harmony in the country and in the region."

"Nobody has taken care of this region as PM Modi did. Earlier no minister used to visit. Now, Prime Minister Modi asked them to make a visit every 15 days to the field to ensure work."

Attacking the Congress party for leaving the entire North East region in entire "mess", Adityanath said, " Only PM Modi has brought change and that's why people have elected us. They will do it again also."

Voting for 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Results will be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi NDA BJP Doklam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp