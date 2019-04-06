Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi's popularity back to peak levels after Balakot air strike: Survey

The pre-election study said that 'three decisions of the Modi government taken between Jan 7 and Feb 26 might have the ability to change the course of an election which was otherwise a close race.'

Published: 06th April 2019 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Workers attend to a cut-out of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a store selling election merchandise at the Sadar Bazaar market in New Delhi. (Photo | Ruhani Kaur, Bloomberg)

Workers attend to a cut-out of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a store selling election merchandise at the Sadar Bazaar market in New Delhi. (Photo | Ruhani Kaur, Bloomberg)

By Swansy Afonso
Bloomberg

India’s air strikes against a terrorist camp in Pakistan, a new jobs quota and cash handouts to farmers have lifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity back to peak levels, according to a pre-election survey.

The poll found 43 percent -- or more than four of every 10 respondents -- wanted Modi to return as prime minister. That’s seven percentage points higher than during the 2014 elections, when a little over one-thirds had wanted him to lead the country. Conducted by the Lokniti research program at the New Delhi-based Centre for the Study of Developing Societies from March 24 to March 31, the poll surveyed 10,010 respondents spread across 19 of the country’s 29 states.

Voting in India is set to take place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the result will be announced May 23. Still, a rise in popularity doesn’t necessarily translate into seats for his party.

The survey suggested "three decisions of the Modi government taken between Jan. 7 and Feb. 26 might just have the ability to change the course of an election that just could very well have been a close race.”

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

In the first quarter of 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government decided to assign 10 percent quotas to economically weaker groups in India, pledged to transfer money to bank accounts of farmers and conducted air strikes inside Pakistan following a terrorist attack on security forces in India’s Pulwama.

Voter Preferences
Most respondents didn’t openly say these would be the most important voting issues for them and instead chose unemployment and development as the key factors, the survey showed.

“However, looking at other data from the survey, we have reason to believe that the three back-to-back happenings seem to have had impacted voter preferences and opinions, quite possibly at a sub-conscious level,” the Lokniti poll found.

In contrast to the effect that the air strikes, reservation and cash transfers seem to having on the BJP’s and Modi’s popularity, the impact of the Rafale deal controversy and the main opposition Congress Party’s assurance of a minimum income guarantee to the poor were found to be not as strong, the survey said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Balakot Air Strikes Pulwama Terror Attack India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp