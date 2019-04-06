Priyanka Gandhi trolled for wishing 'Nauroz Mubarak' to Kashmiris

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was trolled on Twitter on Saturday after she greeted the people of the Kashmir Valley 'Nauroz Mubarak', instead of 'Navreh' which is the Kashmiri Pandits' new year celebrations.

In a tweet, Gandhi said: "Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother's 'don't forget to make the thali' messages, I had no time to make my thali (plate) yesterday but came home after (a) roadshow and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are moms?"

Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother’s “don’t forget to make the thali” messages, I had no time to make my thaali yesterday but came home after road show and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are mom’s? pic.twitter.com/Lix2hCVS8f — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 6, 2019

But Gandhi was soon trolled on social media as she mixed up 'Navreh' with 'Nauroz' which is the Parsi New Year.

"Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra (March-April) and call it Navreh - the word navreh, derived from the Sanskrit nava varsha, literary meaning 'new year'," a Twitter user said.

"It's very nice to be inclusive and secular. I like you didn't forget Navroz. But what you are referring to here is 'Navreh', the Kashmiri Pandit festival and Navreh thaal' a Pandit ritual. Anyway, Navreh Mubarak to you too," another user added.

However, there were some who "respected her feeling", saying although the spelling was wrong but she referred to the correct custom. "Navreh or Nauroz is perfect as long as feelings are genuine," read one tweet.