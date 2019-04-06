Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi trolled for wishing 'Nauroz Mubarak' to Kashmiris

Gandhi was soon trolled on social media as she mixed up 'Navreh' with 'Nauroz' which is the Parsi New Year.

Published: 06th April 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was trolled on Twitter on Saturday after she greeted the people of the Kashmir Valley 'Nauroz Mubarak', instead of 'Navreh' which is the Kashmiri Pandits' new year celebrations.

In a tweet, Gandhi said: "Nauroz Mubarak to all my Kashmiri sisters and brothers!! Despite my mother's 'don't forget to make the thali' messages, I had no time to make my thali (plate) yesterday but came home after (a) roadshow and found it placed on the dining table. How sweet are moms?"

But Gandhi was soon trolled on social media as she mixed up 'Navreh' with 'Nauroz' which is the Parsi New Year.

"Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their New Year's Day on the first day of the bright half of the month of Chaitra (March-April) and call it Navreh - the word navreh, derived from the Sanskrit nava varsha, literary meaning 'new year'," a Twitter user said.

"It's very nice to be inclusive and secular. I like you didn't forget Navroz. But what you are referring to here is 'Navreh', the Kashmiri Pandit festival and Navreh thaal' a Pandit ritual. Anyway, Navreh Mubarak to you too," another user added.

However, there were some who "respected her feeling", saying although the spelling was wrong but she referred to the correct custom. "Navreh or Nauroz is perfect as long as feelings are genuine," read one tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Twitter Nauroz Mubarak Navreh kashmir parsi New Year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp