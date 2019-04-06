Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka to jointly address rallies on Monday in Western UP

The Congress trio will hold rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to address three rallies jointly in the Western part of the state, along with Uttar Pradesh West in charge Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress trio will hold rallies in Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts, where polling is scheduled to be held in the first phase on April 11. Since campaigning will end on April 9, the party has planned a mega show on April 8 where its recently-announced NYAY scheme and issues of women's safety and sugarcane farmers will be highlighted, party sources said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Besides this, the party also plans to hold around 18 major rallies in the state that would be jointly addressed by Rahul and Priyanka, sources added. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is also likely to address a couple of poll rallies in Pilibhit and Kanpur that have sizeable Sikh voters.

A senior Congress leader said the venues of the rallies would be finalised soon while mentioning that importance would be attached to constituencies where Congress candidates have a higher probability of winning the polls.

The locations being considered for rallies are Bareilly, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh, Lucknow, Faizabad, Barabanki, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Faizabad. However, the Congress rallies in Varanasi and Lucknow, which are the constituencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, respectively, would assume greater significance for the party.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh West Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp