Home Nation

Renounce SPG security if terror is not an issue in India: Sushma tells Rahul Gandhi

Besides Rahul, Swaraj also criticised Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for supporting Pakistan's statement on the air strike on JeM camp in Balakot.

Published: 06th April 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his family and said they should renounce their SPG security if they feel that terror is not an issue in India.

"Rahul Gandhi says that terror is not an issue in the country. I want to ask him if terror is not the issue, why you take SPG security. All the (Gandhi) family is having SPG security. If terror is not the issue for you, then you write and give to the government that you don't need SPG security," Swaraj said while addressing a gathering here.

"In 2008, biggest terror attack took place in Mumbai in which 166 people died. But the earlier government has not taken any step. When terror attacks took place in Uri and Pulwama, Narendra Modi took the step to conduct air strike," she added.

She went on to add, "I received phone calls from External Affairs Ministers of 70 countries and they supported us and conveyed condolences to the soldiers who have lost their lives."

Besides Rahul, Swaraj also criticised Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for supporting Pakistan's statement on the air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot.

"KCR said that Pakistan claims that no one got killed in the airstrike. He is supporting Pakistan's statement," Swaraj said.

"I want to convey to KCR that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for all the sectors of the public in the country. He has started many schemes and initiatives in the country. KCR has not implemented central schemes in the state," she added.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in Telangana on April 11, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Rahul Gandhi Chandrashekar Rao Terrorism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp