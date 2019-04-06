Home Nation

SAD attacks Congress over rising farmer suicides in Punjab

The fund-starved Punjab Congress government in the last two years has provided debt relief of Rs 4736 crore to 5.83 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers sprinkle fertilizer on a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In three villages of Sangrur alone, not a single farmer out of nearly 600 identified beneficiaries had received the promised loan waiver despite these farmers being listed in Phase I and II, the Shiromani Akali Dal said on Friday. It asked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to explain the alarming spurt in the number of farmers' suicides in the state 1090 in two years under the Congress regime despite his tall claims on debt waiver.

"Even conservative estimates by independent agencies reveal that 1090 farmers have already committed suicide during just over 700 days of the Congress misrule and the figure does not include members of farmers families including women and children who have been forced to take the extreme step under sheer economic and psychological frustration," said the senior Akali leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder here today.

Bhunder said that even on the nominal debt waiver implemented by the Congress Government, farmers have been swindled by local Congress leaders In league with the revenue and other officials. "The Congress leaders are receiving cuts from the little waiver ordered by the state government, denying any relief to the targeted segment of farmers. In addition, less than 60 per cent deserving farmers have received a pittance of a relief whereas Amarinder had under oath on Guru's sacred 'charan' promised complete waiver of all kinds of debt for all farmers in the state it is a heartless betrayal of the beleaguered farmers by Amarinder. They trusted his oath and now they feel cheated," he said.

As per the latest agriculture census, the average landholding in Punjab is 3.6 hectares, but the state the government decided to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh for only small and marginal farmers, who own up to two hectares of land.

The fund-starved Punjab Congress government in the last two years has provided debt relief of Rs 4736 crore to 5.83 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state. The fourth phase of the scheme initiated on March 8 from Moga had also brought 2.85 Lakh landless labourers under the ambit of the scheme, providing them relief to the tune of Rs 520 Crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farmer suicides Punjab SAD Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp