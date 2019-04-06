Home Nation

Seven persons killed and two injured as truck hits hut in Bihar

Angry local people blocked the SH 55 demanding payment of compensation to the next of the kins of those killed in the incident.

Published: 06th April 2019 01:19 AM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

BEGUSARAI: Seven persons including a minor girl were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a roadside hut in Bihars Begusarai district on Friday, police said.

The driver of a wheat laden truck lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a roadside hut near Koriya Nav Toliya on Begusarai-Rosera SH 55, the police said, adding that all the seven persons died on the spot.

District Magistrate Rahul Kumar, SP Awkash Kumar and other officials rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident, which took place around 5 pm.

The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital in Begusarai town, they said.

Angry local people blocked the SH 55 demanding payment of compensation to the next of the kins of those killed in the incident.

The driver and the cleaner of the truck managed to escape from the spot after the incident, sources said.

The District Magistrate Rahul Kumar gave away cheque for Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia amount to the next of those killed in the incident.

The blockade was lifted following the distribution of cheque for ex-gratia payment.

