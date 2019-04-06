Home Nation

Trinamool takes graffiti route to woo Kolkata's Chinatown this poll season

Trinamool activists have been flocking Chinatown over the past one week, asking local Chinese settlers to help them paint wall graffiti in Mandarin.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A graffiti in Mandarin adorns a wall in Kolkata’s Chinatown. | PTI

By pranab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chinatown, a popular destination for foodies craving for authentic Chinese cuisine and also having a sizeable concentration of Chinese settlers, has always been blissfully far and away from the humdrum of electoral politics. However, this year is seeing a departure from the norm.

Trinamool activists have been flocking Chinatown over the past one week, asking local Chinese settlers to help them paint wall graffiti in Mandarin.

Locals, who, till now, had chosen to keep themselves away from the poll buzz, responded enthusiastically as they went about adorning the walls in the small township with graffiti in their native Mandarin.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

However, till now, the ruling Trinamool seems to be the only political outfit to have thought of painting wall graffiti in an area, which is known for catering to the city’s gastronomic juices with his signature eateries.

The town comes within the ambit of Kolkata (South) Lok Sabha constituency. The graffiti, are aimed at wooing local Chinese voters who number around 1,800.

The party’s nominee Mala Roy said, “Roads here have been widened, sewage system has been restored and a cleanliness drive is carried out on a regular basis. The Chinatown people have always been with us.”

Neglected vote bank now getting its due

Currently, around 5,000 Chinese people reside in the area. Earlier, they numbered around 20,000. However, over a period of time, many migrated overseas.

Asked why the party never reached out to people residing in the township, a CPI(M) leader said the Chinese settlers weren’t considered a priority as they were not seen as serious stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinatown Trinamool Mamata Banerjee Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp