AAP to campaign against BJP on its own terms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state arm of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared that it will work towards ensuring the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. AAP, which is not contesting the elections in Kerala, will be single-mindedly working against the BJP in all the constituencies it is participating. According to the party leaders, AAP will only contest elections in those states where it has a strong chance of winning.

“The one question that features high amongst everyone in this election is to whether allow the NDA led Modi government to remain in power or not. It has become evident that the government is a threat to the federal and secular nature of our country. Today everything right from the Supreme court, RBI, CBI and even the Election Commission are functioning under a shadow of falsehood,” said CR Neelakandan, AAP state convenor.

He said the party won’t be supporting any coalition in the state. “We will be analysing the situation in each constituency and will support those candidates who stand a strong chance in defeating the Sangh Parivar, but without sharing the stage with them or their party or any coalition,” he said. “Since we are a party that stands strong against corruption, we will not support candidates who have been accused of such cases,” he added.

“We will also not back the party that propounds and believes in violence. We also won’t be seen backing any party which has an anti-women ideology,” he said. “AAP will be campaigning against the Sangh Parivar on its own terms,” he added.