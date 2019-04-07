AgustaWestland case: Middleman Sushen Mohan Gupta seeks bail in money laundering case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: AgustaWestland deal alleged middlemen Sushen Mohan Gupta filed a bail plea before a Special CBI court here on Saturday in connection with money laundering case against him.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply against the plea and slated the matter for hearing on April 9.

In his bail plea, Gupta submitted that throughout the investigation he has fully cooperated with the investigation agencies and has complied with all directions given by them adding that he has neither been accused of evading the law nor has he interfered with the investigation in any manner.

"...It is submitted that there is no scope for any doubt or apprehension with regard to the Applicant's availability in future before this Hon'ble Court," the plea said.

Gupta further submitted that he has in the past always cooperated with the investigation and undertakes to further cooperate in the future as well. It is submitted that there is no necessity or justification to keep the Applicant in further incarceration.

"It is submitted that one of the paramount considerations when considering a prayer for bail is with regard to Accused Person's tendency to tamper with witnesses and evidence. Insofar as the said consideration is concerned, it is submitted that throughout the investigation of the Respondent ED, the Applicant committed no act or omission, directly or indirectly, to influence any witnesses or tamper with any evidence," the plea stated further.

The businessman-cum-alleged middlemen in the deal, Gupta was under the custody of the agency till today but his remand was extended till Monday following a request by the ED before the Special court.

The ED had previously said that "two diaries" in the form of a pen drive were recovered from the possession of Saxena and that these allegedly belonged to Gupta.

Gupta's was the first arrest which came a day after Rajiv Saxena's, an accused in the case, who was allowed to turn "approver" by the court. Saxena had moved an application in this regard on February 27.