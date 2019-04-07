Home Nation

Amid Jammu and Kashmir highway closure groom gets permission to travel to bride's home with baraat

Authorities have ordered the closure of the national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays for all civil and public transport to secure the movement of security forces convoys.

Published: 07th April 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Wedding

Image for representational purpose only

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A marriage party had to obtain permission from the district authorities on Sunday to travel on the highway from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district to Doda.

Authorities have ordered the closure of the national highway on Sundays and Wednesdays for all civil and public transport to secure the movement of security forces convoys.

The order issued by the Additional District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, said that the marriage party of Danish Ali will include 12 other people who will travel on Sunday in four vehicles on the highway and their travel would be subject to frisking and checking by the security forces.

The permits issued also specified the registration numbers of the vehicles.

Authorities had issued a notification earlier to disallow all civil and public transport on the national highway from Udhampur district in the Jammu division to Baramulla district in the valley on Sundays and Wednesdays to secure the movement of security forces convoys.

From 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, only security forces convoys would travel on the highway. The notification said the order would be in force till May 31.

The decision was taken in the aftermath of the February 14 terror attack on the highway in Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed.

Authorities, however, said the highway ban order would not apply to school buses, medical emergencies and other bonafide movements like those of tourists, businessmen and agriculturists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag Doda national highway JK Highway closure pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp