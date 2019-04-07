Four women arrested in UP for putting up Congress posters on public buildings
Police registered a case against Radha, Maya Devi, Sawita and Rubi for violating the model code of conduct and arrested them, Station House Officer Pankaj Tyagi said.
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Four women have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Miranpur town for putting up pamphlets and posters on public buildings in support of Congress's Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui, officials said Sunday.
Bijnor will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 11.