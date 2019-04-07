Home Nation

Indore: Son of a petrol pump worker secures UPSC rank 93

The IAS aspirant's father wanted his son to "work for the society and for the people residing in every stratum of the society".

By ANI

INDORE: Pradeep Singh, whose father works at a petrol pump, on Friday, cracked the UPSC exam securing a brilliant all India rank of 93.

Manoj Singh, father of Pradeep while talking to ANI said: "I work at a petrol pump in Indore. Pradeep had told me that he wanted to take the UPSC exam. However, I was short of money and hence decided to sell my house in order to fulfil his dreams".

He further explained that it had been a tough journey but he always educated his children.

"It has been a tough journey. However, I always wanted to educate my children so that they do well in life" he said.

After completing his BCom from IIPS Indore, Pradeep went to Delhi for UPSC preparations.

The final ranks were announced on Friday. A total number of 759 candidates were recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, and Central Services.

UPSC civil services exam 2019 UPSC UPSC results 2019

