Home Nation

INTERVIEW | Only Congress has the roadmap on Kashmir: Ghulam Ahmed Mir

Mir, who is also the party’s candidate from Anantnag against former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, tells Fayaz Wani that if Modi comes to power again, it would pose a threat to country’s integrity.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is also the party’s candidate from Anantnag against former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, tells Fayaz Wani in an interview that if Narendra Modi comes to power again, it would pose a threat to the country’s integrity. Excerpts: 

How important is this parliamentary election for country and J&K?

These elections are being held at a very challenging time... India’s foundation is based on secularism, and that has come under severe threat and attack in the last five years. 

What if Modi wins? 

First of all, Modi will not become prime minister again. If by mistake he does become PM, then there will definitely be a threat to the integrity of the country and of Jammu and Kashmir… We have to see whether divisive forces are strengthened or those who want to consolidate the country’s secularism.
 
What are the chances of the Congress? 

Congress will do better this time and emerge as the single largest party in the country. We will form the government with secular and like-minded parties. Congress is the best alternative to bring the country out of the mess.
 
How many seats is Congress hopeful of getting in J&K?

The BJP will not win a single seat in the state.
 
The situation in Kashmir has worsened in the last few years. Why has it taken such a turn?

The alienation took place after PDP, which sought votes against the BJP in 2014, aligned with the saffron party after the polls. People felt cheated and betrayed and we are seeing its fallout in the Valley.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE
 
Does the Congress have any road map on Kashmir? 

Congress is the only party that has a road map on Kashmir. The others have demand lists. Forming demand lists and giving solutions are two different things. Congress has a history of providing solutions. We are ready with the road map. The party’s high-level policy planning group on Kashmir headed by ex-PM Manmohan Singh held threadbare discussions. The group visited Kashmir and Jammu and interacted with stakeholders. We have collected feedback from relevant quarters. Congress knows where the problem exists and how to correct it. 

What is the party’s stand on Articles 370 and 35A?

We have always said that Article 370 is the strongest bridge between J&K and the rest of the country. It is the only link. If you break this link, many questions will be raised. Under no circumstances, the law granting special status to the state can be abrogated. 
 
How does the Congress see the ban on JKLF and Jamaat-e-Islami?

This is just an election stunt and nothing else. 
 
Is there any possibility of a grand alliance between NC, Congress and PDP for Assembly polls?

I don’t think so. People will have to give a decisive mandate. It is unlikely that there will be a single-party government, but there should not be more than two parties in an alliance or government. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghulam Ahmed Mir Narendra Modi Congress BJP Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp