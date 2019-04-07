By Express News Service

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who is also the party’s candidate from Anantnag against former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, tells Fayaz Wani in an interview that if Narendra Modi comes to power again, it would pose a threat to the country’s integrity. Excerpts:

How important is this parliamentary election for country and J&K?

These elections are being held at a very challenging time... India’s foundation is based on secularism, and that has come under severe threat and attack in the last five years.

What if Modi wins?

First of all, Modi will not become prime minister again. If by mistake he does become PM, then there will definitely be a threat to the integrity of the country and of Jammu and Kashmir… We have to see whether divisive forces are strengthened or those who want to consolidate the country’s secularism.



What are the chances of the Congress?

Congress will do better this time and emerge as the single largest party in the country. We will form the government with secular and like-minded parties. Congress is the best alternative to bring the country out of the mess.



How many seats is Congress hopeful of getting in J&K?

The BJP will not win a single seat in the state.



The situation in Kashmir has worsened in the last few years. Why has it taken such a turn?

The alienation took place after PDP, which sought votes against the BJP in 2014, aligned with the saffron party after the polls. People felt cheated and betrayed and we are seeing its fallout in the Valley.

Does the Congress have any road map on Kashmir?

Congress is the only party that has a road map on Kashmir. The others have demand lists. Forming demand lists and giving solutions are two different things. Congress has a history of providing solutions. We are ready with the road map. The party’s high-level policy planning group on Kashmir headed by ex-PM Manmohan Singh held threadbare discussions. The group visited Kashmir and Jammu and interacted with stakeholders. We have collected feedback from relevant quarters. Congress knows where the problem exists and how to correct it.

What is the party’s stand on Articles 370 and 35A?

We have always said that Article 370 is the strongest bridge between J&K and the rest of the country. It is the only link. If you break this link, many questions will be raised. Under no circumstances, the law granting special status to the state can be abrogated.



How does the Congress see the ban on JKLF and Jamaat-e-Islami?

This is just an election stunt and nothing else.



Is there any possibility of a grand alliance between NC, Congress and PDP for Assembly polls?

I don’t think so. People will have to give a decisive mandate. It is unlikely that there will be a single-party government, but there should not be more than two parties in an alliance or government.

