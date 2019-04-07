Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ashok Gehlot’s visit to Delhi sparks candidate change buzz in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was campaigning in Jodhpur, flew to Delhi on Saturday morning for an urgent meeting with Rahul Gandhi, leaving the state Congress circles abuzz that a few candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the state might be replaced.

His deputy Sachin Pilot also joined the meeting later.

The Congress has named its 25 candidates in Rajasthan and sources say Rahul now feels a few weak candidates should be replaced.

Gehlot reached Delhi early morning on a special aircraft and went straight to Rahul’s residence. Sources said the Congress chief felt five-six of the candidates named are lightweights.

The seats where the candidates could be replaced include Jhalawar-Baran, Ajmer and Dholpur-Karauli. ​

According to sources, a member from Priyanka Gandhi’s team was told by a state leader that weak candidates have been fielded on some of the seats.

The news reached Rahul and Priyanka and after a probe, it was found true. Rahul was said to be upset about it. At the meeting, he also conveyed his displeasure at the sting operation of Jaipur candidate Jyoti Khandelwal.

However, the Congress’s election in-charge in the state Avinash Pandey denied that candidates will be changed.

“The meeting did not have anything to do with ticket distribution. It was called to discuss the strategy for campaigning,” Pandey said.