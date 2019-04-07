Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: In no-holds-barred campaigning, even EC not spared

Congress attacks EC for going soft on UP CM; Trinamool accuses the Commission of working at BJP’s behest.

Election Commission

SC issued notice to the Election Commission on a plea by a former Congress MLA.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI / KOLKATA: The Election Commission finds itself on the receiving end with both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress accusing it of being prejudiced.

Following the EC’s latest order to transfer senior police officers in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot off a letter to the poll panel over its ‘biased’ decision and accused it of acting at the behest of the BJP.

“I strongly feel the EC plays a neutral role to save democracy in India. But, it is very unfortunate I have to write this letter today to raise a strong protest against the transfer order dated April 5, 2019, issued by the EC by way of removing four senior officers from their existing positions,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

“The decision of the Commission is highly arbitrary, motivated and biased. We have every reason to believe that the decision of the Commission is at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre, i.e the BJP,” she added.

Days before the Lok Sabha elections, the EC ordered the transfer of four officers, including the commissioners of Kolkata and Bidhannagar, and relieved them of all election-related duties. Sources said the poll panel’s decision was based on reports filed by the Special Police Observer for West Bengal.

On the other hand, the Congress questioned the EC for letting off UP CM Yogi Adityanath lightly for his “Modiji ki sena” remark.

The opposition party also came down heavily on the Commission’s communication to NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, saying he criticised the party’s NYAY proposal and the poll body just told him to not “do it in the future.” 

“NITI Aayog vice chairman criticises the NYAY scheme, the Election Commission says don’t do it in future. Why is the Election Commission shying away from showing the mirror of truth to those in power?”

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh and the Niti Aayog chief have no right to remain in office after the EC reprimand. 

Muslim League approaches EC against Yogi jibe

Taking strong objection to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s tweet that “the Muslim League is a virus” and the Congress was affected by it, the IUML has filed a complaint with the Election Commission

CBI to move SC over Mamata-backed top cop

The CBI will move the SC seeking custodial interrogation of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha scam. Kumar is said to be close to Mamata

