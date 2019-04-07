Home Nation

Soon, a standard rating system for private security agencies

The MSC is supported by a technical committee and a certification committee constituted by CAPSI and the QCI.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) has tied up with the Quality Council of India for certification and rating of private security agencies, with an aim to enhance employability scope of security guards and also their credibility in the eyes of those employing them.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when private security guards or watchmen have become talk of the nation as the term "chowkidar" has been popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign ahead of elections.

CAPSI, an apex body of security guards, joined hands with the council last month for certification and rating programme for the private security agencies. Christened as Security Agencies Rating Scheme (SARS), the unique process of standardisation will help the agencies enhance their credibility and consequently their business.

While CAPSI and the Quality Council of India (QCI) will be the joint scheme owners, the governing structure of the scheme shall be under a multi-stakeholder steering committee (MSC). The MSC is supported by a technical committee and a certification committee constituted by CAPSI and the QCI.

As per a specified procedure, consensus-based technical criteria have been formulated for the private security agencies that would be evaluated by a competent third party certification bodies.

These bodies are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), which is part of the international system of equivalence of accreditation and certifications, in accordance with appropriate international standards.

The private security industry, comprising over 85 lakh guards, is one of the largest employment generating sectors of the country. There are over 22,000 private security agencies which employ these guards. Operating in the private security environment, the majority of private security agencies fall in the ambit of MSME enterprises.

"So far there were no parameters laid down wherein private security agencies can be evaluated based on certain professionally accepted criteria. This factor acted as an impediment for the principal employers while they are in the process of identifying the most suitable private security agency to be entrusted the task of providing security to their establishment. But now with the QCI certification, this anomaly has been taken care" CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh said.

Stating that CAPSI has complied with all statutory requirements, Singh said this scheme has already been approved by the commerce and industry ministry.

"We have roped in top bureaucrats like former Maharashtra Director General of Police and Mumbai Police Commissioner M N Roy as appointee chairman of the standing committee in which high ranking bureaucrats from ministries of home affairs, MSME and commerce are also members. This will make star rating process more stringent and transparent," he added.

The guards deployed by private security agencies are mandatorily governed under the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005 (PSARA) and are monitored by the respective controlling authorities of the states which grant them licenses for operating in the state based on the parameters laid down in the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAPSI Main Bhi Chowkidar Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp