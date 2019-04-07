Home Nation

Tej Pratap takes jibe at brother Tejashwi, makes veiled comparison with 'Duryodhan'

Tej Pratap will begin campaigning for the party from Bihar's Maner in Pataliputra constituency from April 8.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA:  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated a new outfit called 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' stating he would contest as an Independent candidate in upcoming Lok Sabha election, on Saturday took a veiled jibe at his brother vand likened him to the mythological character, Duryodhan, without naming his sibling.

In another post on Twitter, Tejashwi said that whosoever comes between him and his family will be destroyed.

The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar are scheduled to take place in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

Tej Pratap will begin campaigning for the party from Bihar's Maner in Pataliputra constituency from April 8.

In an earlier tweet, he had clarified that he would remain in RJD now and in the future. He had also said that he has not joined any other political party.

In the ensuing polls, Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti will contest from Pataliputra, the seat she lost to Ram Kripal Yadav of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014.

