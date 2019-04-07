Home Nation

Who is going to win #AbHogaNYAY or #IsBaarPhirModi? Twitter battles ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The hashtag #AbHogaNYAY was used by the Congress supporters while #IsBaarPhirModi was used by BJP followers.

Published: 07th April 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With three days left before the country goes to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the hashtag battle has begun on social media with the BJP and rival Congress slugging it out on twitter.

With Congress tweeting its campaign, #AbHogaNYAY trended for over three hours on Sunday closely followed by #IsBaarPhirModi, which within a short time became the top tending trend on the microblogging site, according to Twitter statistics.

As the day progressed the trending hashtags kept going up and down but the two trends remained in the top five, each close on the other's heels according to trends24.in

The Congress on Sunday unveiled its campaign song as well as election campaign tagline, 'Ab Hoga NYAY'. The campaign song highlights, the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, titled 'NYAY'.

"Poverty will be struck, we will fulfill the dream. In Congress rule, the poor will be empowered. #AbHogaNYAY," Congress posted.

On the same day, Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley said the BJP's main campaign theme for general elections will be 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar'.

At a press conference to release BJP's campaign song, Jaitley said: "The first theme of our campaign will be 'Kaam Karne Waali Sarkaar' (24x7 govt)... Our second theme will be 'Imaandar Sarkaar' (Govt with a vision for the future)...Our third theme will be 'Bade Faisle Lene Waali Sarkaar' (Decisive Leader...security etc.)"

The much-awaited seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

