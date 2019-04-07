Woman delivers baby at 'One Rupee' clinic in Thane railway station

By ANI

THANE: A woman delivered a baby boy at Thane railway station on Saturday evening after she developed labour pain while travelling to Kurla.

Ishrat Shaikh was travelling from Ambivali to Kurla by train. After she developed labour pain, the women officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) brought her to the 'One Rupee' clinic where she delivered the baby at around 6:30 pm.

Both mother and the child are in good health, said Rahul Ghule, CEO of One Rupee clinic.

"We thank the Railway authority for giving us an opportunity to run EMR via One Rupee clinics at many railway stations for passengers' golden hour treatment," Ghule added.