Home Nation

A polling booth for least voters and one at highest altitude, Leh has it all

The polling station for casting votes for the least number of voters - only 12 - has been set up at Gaik village under Leh assembly segment of Ladakh parliamentary constituency.

Published: 08th April 2019 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Nyoma in Leh district. (File | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: A polling booth for the least number of voters and one at the highest altitude, Leh has it all among the 11,316 polling stations set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling station for casting votes for the least number of voters - only 12 - has been set up at Gaik village under Leh assembly segment of Ladakh parliamentary constituency, Leh District Electoral Officer Anvy Lavasa old PTI.

"Gaik polling station (number 38) has the lowest voters, only 12," she said.

The voters at Gaik village include only five males and seven females, she added.

Similarly, the district also has a polling station at the highest altitude in the country at 14,890 ft above the sea level, she said, adding this polling station with the unique distinction has been set up at a place called Anlay Pho.

She said the two are among the 294 polling stations set up in Leh assembly segment.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A total of 11,316 polling stations have been set up in the state for 78,42,979 voters to exercise their rights of franchise in the multi-phase parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir starting April 11 to choose six MPs.

Out of the six parliamentary constituencies, the Ladakh constituency also has the distinction of having the least number of polling stations, only 559, for the lowest voters numbering 1,71,819.

Leh and Kargil districts, forming parts of Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, have 294 and 265 polling stations respectively.

As per the official figures, most of the polling stations have been set up at an altitude of 8,001 to 13,000 feet with the maximum number of high-altitude stations, numbering 183, located in Leh assembly segment, followed by 158 in Kargil segment.

Over 190 polling stations have been set up at altitudes between 7,001 to 8,000 feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leh Polling Booth Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp