By PTI

LEH: A polling booth for the least number of voters and one at the highest altitude, Leh has it all among the 11,316 polling stations set up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling station for casting votes for the least number of voters - only 12 - has been set up at Gaik village under Leh assembly segment of Ladakh parliamentary constituency, Leh District Electoral Officer Anvy Lavasa old PTI.

"Gaik polling station (number 38) has the lowest voters, only 12," she said.

The voters at Gaik village include only five males and seven females, she added.

Similarly, the district also has a polling station at the highest altitude in the country at 14,890 ft above the sea level, she said, adding this polling station with the unique distinction has been set up at a place called Anlay Pho.

She said the two are among the 294 polling stations set up in Leh assembly segment.

A total of 11,316 polling stations have been set up in the state for 78,42,979 voters to exercise their rights of franchise in the multi-phase parliamentary polls in Jammu and Kashmir starting April 11 to choose six MPs.

Out of the six parliamentary constituencies, the Ladakh constituency also has the distinction of having the least number of polling stations, only 559, for the lowest voters numbering 1,71,819.

Leh and Kargil districts, forming parts of Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, have 294 and 265 polling stations respectively.

As per the official figures, most of the polling stations have been set up at an altitude of 8,001 to 13,000 feet with the maximum number of high-altitude stations, numbering 183, located in Leh assembly segment, followed by 158 in Kargil segment.

Over 190 polling stations have been set up at altitudes between 7,001 to 8,000 feet.