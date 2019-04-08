Home Nation

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

The former chief minister said there would not be anyone to hoist the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution will pave the way for "freedom" for people of Jammu and Kashmir and asked the BJP to try joining the hearts and not breaking them.

Abdullah's remarks come on the day BJP released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls in which the party reiterated its commitment to scrap Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The party also resolved to annul Article 35A of the Constitution, which bars people from outside to own property in Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow our full election coverage here

"They talk of abrogating Article 370. If you do that, the accession will also not stand. I swear by Allah, I think this is the wish of Almighty, we will get freedom from them," Abdullah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar constituency, said at an election rally here.

The former chief minister said there would not be anyone to hoist the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 is abrogated.

"Let them do it, we will see. I will see who is ready to hoist their flag here. So don't do such things that break our hearts. Try joining the hearts, not breaking them," he said.

READ HERE | If Article 370 is withdrawn, J&K's ties with India will be over: Mehbooba Mufti to Arun Jaitley

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said, "When you do an election rally do speak a few words of love for Jammu and Kashmir. Yes, we are a Muslim majority state and there is no doubt about that. Try as much as you want but you can't change it. You think by removing Article 35A, you will usurp our rights. Will we take this lying down? We will fight it," he added.

The NC president said the special residency laws were brought in by then Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, in 1927 as a safeguard for Dogras so that their numbers were not diluted by influx of population from other parts of India.

"Do you know what is Article 35A? It gives you (people of state) the right to this place. Nobody from outside can buy land here or apply for jobs. This was kept by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1927 so that the population of Dogras does not fall. It was not as much for us as much for them (Dogras). What do they want? Will they bring people from outside and settle them here to dilute our numbers?" he asked.

READ HERE | Jammu and Kashmir did have own president, PM; what did I say wrong: Omar Abdullah

NC vice president Omar Abdullah used the BJP manifesto to hit out at Governor Satya Pal Malik.

"Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farooq Abdullah Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp