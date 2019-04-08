Home Nation

Andamans diary: All-woman aircrew takes to the skies

Commandant Pavitra Bandekar, Dy. Commandant Rajshree Rathore, Dy. Commandant Pratima Mishra and Dy. Commandant Avantika Suryavanshi. 

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

All-woman aircrew takes to the skies

In an effort to boost women’s empowerment, the Coast Guard Region (A&N) recently deployed an all-woman aircrew in a fixed wing Dornier aircraft for undertaking maritime patrolling and check for illegal activities in the seas surrounding the Andaman islands. The aircrew took off for a sortie from Port Blair on April 5. The all-woman crew comprised Dy. Commandant Pavitra Bandekar, Dy. Commandant Rajshree Rathore, Dy. Commandant Pratima Mishra and Dy. Commandant Avantika Suryavanshi. 

Labour strike notice to chief engineer

Andaman Sarvajnik Nirman Vibhag Mazdoor Sangh (CITU) has decided to resort to an agitation in front of the offices of APWD across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands if the demands raised by the union are not implemented by the department. All prickly issues on which the union has threatened a strike work were raised during a meeting in March after which a strike notice was served on the chief engineer. The union has demanded implementation of Dearness Allowance scheme, bonuses, arrears and other benefits for the workers, failing which the workers would go on a strike.

Cop brings laurels with canoeing feat

Sub Inspector Ragina Kiro of Andaman & Nicobar Police brought laurels to the islands after winning 1 bronze and 2 silver medals in the Open International Canoe Sprint Championship, 2019 at Bhopal. The event was held from March 23 to March 25. As many as 16 countries participated in the championship. The officer performed admirably in the 500 metres Kayaking (singles) to claim bronze, apart from bagging 2 silvers in 500 metres Kayaking (doubles) and 200 metres Kayaking (mix) events. Deepandra Pathak, DGP, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, congratulated Kiro on his feat.

Quakes leave residents in panic

It was no April Fool on the Island’s residents on April 1 when the broadcast and online media reported several minor earthquakes in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Even as the reports sent the residents into panic, Sounil Bandopadhyay, officer in-charge (MET), India Meteorological Department (IMD), sought to allay their concerns saying such low-intensity quakes do not pose any threat of a Tsunami. 

