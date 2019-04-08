Home Nation

Another farmer kills self in Maharashtra

Published: 08th April 2019 09:41 AM

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

YAVATMAL: A 24-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at a village in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, police said on Sunday.

Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe (24) from Wadgaon village in Ralegaon tehsil hanged himself from a pole in front of his house on Saturday, the police said on Sunday. 

A family member claimed that the deceased, Shreejit Vilasrao Hathe, was under stress due to crop failure.
A probe was on to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step, he said.

A relative of Hathe said the farmer owned four acres of agricultural land but his crops were failing every year, because of which he was under stress.

Kishor Tiwari, chairman of the Vasantrao Naik Shetkari Swavalamban Mission, a state government agency, said Hathe’s father had committed suicide last year by jumping into their farm well. 

The political parties, busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha  elections, haven’t offered any help to the families, said Tiwari.

Yavatmal has gained the dubious distinction of being the epicentre of farmers’ suicides since the first recorded suicide in 1986. 

About ten days ago, Dhananjay Nawhate (52) had committed suicide in Pahapal village in Kelapur tehsil.

TAGS
Maharashtra farmer suicide

