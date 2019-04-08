Home Nation

India lauds Begum Hazrat Mahal for her contributions to freedom struggle

The Indian embassy officials have been visiting the tomb every year on the death anniversary of Begum to pay homage to her.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India Monday hailed Begum Hazrat Mahal, who fought against the British colonial rule in 1857, and highlighted her contribution towards the Indian freedom movement.

Recalling Begum's contribution towards the freedom struggle, Indian embassy's Charge de' Affairs Ajay Kumar laid a wreath on the freedom fighter's tomb at Jame Masjid in the heart of Kathmandu city to commemorate her 140th death anniversary.

"The tomb has become a symbol of Nepal-India people-to-people relations," Kumar said. The Indian embassy officials have been visiting the tomb every year on the death anniversary of Begum to pay homage to her.

A function was held at the tomb which was attended by a number of people from the country's Muslim community, journalists and officials from the Indian embassy here. Begum, who was the wife of the ruler of Awadh Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, fought against the British colonial rule in the 1857 rebellion.

The British had attacked Awadh repeatedly and forced her to retreat. She refused to accept any kind of favours and allowances offered by the British rulers.

Born in 1820, Begum finally sought asylum in Nepal where she spent more than two decades and passed away at the age of 60 on April 7, 1879.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Begum Hazrat Mahal Indian freedom fighter Freedom fighter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp