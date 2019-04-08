India lauds Begum Hazrat Mahal for her contributions to freedom struggle

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India Monday hailed Begum Hazrat Mahal, who fought against the British colonial rule in 1857, and highlighted her contribution towards the Indian freedom movement.

Recalling Begum's contribution towards the freedom struggle, Indian embassy's Charge de' Affairs Ajay Kumar laid a wreath on the freedom fighter's tomb at Jame Masjid in the heart of Kathmandu city to commemorate her 140th death anniversary.

"The tomb has become a symbol of Nepal-India people-to-people relations," Kumar said. The Indian embassy officials have been visiting the tomb every year on the death anniversary of Begum to pay homage to her.

A function was held at the tomb which was attended by a number of people from the country's Muslim community, journalists and officials from the Indian embassy here. Begum, who was the wife of the ruler of Awadh Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, fought against the British colonial rule in the 1857 rebellion.

The British had attacked Awadh repeatedly and forced her to retreat. She refused to accept any kind of favours and allowances offered by the British rulers.

Born in 1820, Begum finally sought asylum in Nepal where she spent more than two decades and passed away at the age of 60 on April 7, 1879.