INTERVIEW | Uttarakhand on mend means a stronger BJP: Trivendra Singh Rawat

By Express News Service

On the back of major infrastructure push and people-friendly measures, including the implementation of universal health scheme — Ayushman Bharat — Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat asserted that the BJP would win all five Parliamentary seats with improved vote share, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the face of the young state. Excerpts of his interview with Manish Anand.

The BJP had bagged all five Lok Sabha seats in 2014. What’s your assessment of the BJP’s

prospects this time?

The BJP had polled 55% votes in 2014. We can say the electoral prospect of the party is much better now. People are more vocal in expressing their desire to see Narendra Modi as the PM again. It has been made possible only because we delivered on promises we had made to the electorate in the 2017 Assembly polls. All-weather roads to Char Dham, rail connectivity, roads and bridges being developed under Bharatmala and Sethusamudram project are being executed expeditiously. I can say that even the intelligentsia accepts that development on such a scale had never taken place in the state.

The PM has spoken about the implementation of one rank one pension (OROP) and surgical strikes against terror camps in Pakistan. Do you think people connect with such assertions?

Besides the PM, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar took it as a priority to implement OROP. The PM has travelled to the border areas of the state and been honoured by the armed forces personnel for implementing OROP. Besides, India’s firm actions against terror camps, following Uri and Pulwama attacks, have made a deep impact on the collective consciousness of the people.

You have counted infrastructure development amongst achievements, but environmentalists claim that ecological concerns have been compromised, including dumping of debris on riverbeds. What do you have to say?

It’s not true that debris have been dumped on the riverbeds as they get washed away in natural course. In fact, Uttarakhand’s green cover is increasing. We have also undertaken projects to rejuvenate two dried up rivers — Rishiprana and Kosi. There is no water in them. We’re awaiting the nod of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to be able to revive them in two years.

Alongside Rishiprana 2.5 lakh saplings were planted with people’s participation in a span of two hours, with people’s commitment for five years to monitor their growth. Similarly, 1.67 lakh saplings were planted along the Kosi riverbed in 75 minutes. Besides, one crore holes have been dug to recharge the dry riverbeds.

Currently, only eight out of 48 water sources of Kosi river is active, while we aim to restore the rest 40 to ensure the flow of water. The Centre has committed Rs 60 crore for the two rejuvenation projects.

Exodus of the youth had been a poll plank during the Assembly elections. How much has your government been able to deliver?

We have constituted the ‘Grameen Vikas Ewam Palayan Aayog’ to study and suggest remedial measures to check the exodus of the youth from the state. The report has come. We’re mapping the population of each village against 2011 census data, besides data for the availability of resources, including drinking water, irrigation facilities, health, education and road infrastructure.

In the case of Pouri Garhwal district, the study has been completed. Besides, we’re undertaking pilot projects to convert ‘peerul (pine needles)’— which is a source of bio-oil and also causes forest fire-into bio-fuels and cooking energy with people’s participation.

We’re also involving women to prepare temple ‘Prasad (offerings)’ without the involvement of middlemen to boost the income of rural people. ‘Gram Light’ is another initiative with an employment potential for the locals, in which pine fruit and local raw materials is used to create decorative lighting as a Swadeshi alternative to Chinese products.

Uttarakhand shares its border with China. Is there improvement in road connectivity to border areas?

Under Bharatmala, Rs 900 crore worth of road projects over 700 km is being implemented in the border areas. Road project for Dharsala in Pithoragarh district had been pending for years but has now been completed. Now, vehicles can reach right up to the China border.

The BJP has effected a generational change in the state leadership by retiring veterans BC Khanduri and BS Koshiari. Khanduri’s son Manish even joined the Congress. Would that have any bearing on elections?

Both Khanduri and Koshiari had expressed their wish to keep away from polls. Khanduri isn’t keeping well. Yet, he has assured us that he will campaign, even if it be for just one day. Koshiari is campaigning across the state. Manish Khanduri wasn’t a BJP member. We were not even aware of his political activities. His being in the Congress will make the least impact.

Uttarakhand, like Jharkhand, has seen political instability. Are you confident that you would be able to deliver a stable government as promised?

Uttarakhand has left behind the times when its former chief minister Harish Rawat indulged in tricks to save his government. We have provided a stable, honest and transparent government in the Uttarakhand.

