Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kirti Azad to contest from Dhanbad

Azad's name was declared by the central election committee of the Congress party today.

Former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Kirti Azad. (File | PTI)

By UNI

RANCHI: The Congress party has fielded former cricketer and sitting Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad Jha as party candidate from the hot Dhanbad seat in Jharkhand.

Apart from him Congress has also named former Tamar MLA Kalicharan Munda to contest from Khunti (ST) seat of Jharkhand.

As part of Mahagathbandhan, Congress had got seven seats in Jharkhand and so far the party has announced its candidates on 6 seats while a decision was yet to be made as to who would contest from Hazaribagh.

The other seats where Congress is contesting include Ranchi, West Singhbhum, Chatra and Lohardaga.

Jharkhand has a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats.

