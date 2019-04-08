Lok Sabha elections 2019: LJP manifesto promises job reservation in private sector

By PTI

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party, an ally of the BJP Sunday promised to extend job reservation in private sector, stern action against those involved in cow vigilantism and mob lynching if elected to power in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Releasing the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections LJP chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said stern action would be taken against those found guilty of mob lynching and giving speeches which incite communal flare-up in the society.

Pitching for reservation in private sector, Paswan said that his party has promised to extend the benefits of reservation in the private sector.

Besides, it also talked about incorporating the right to work as a fundamental right.

The LJP has been raising the issue of constituting 'National Youth Commission' which would take care of all the problems of faced by youths, he said.

The manifesto also talked about giving 12 decimal of land to landless people irrespective of their caste and religion.

Paswan claimed that NDA is all set to win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while NDA would win more than 350 seats in the country and would form the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asserting that there is no fight at all either in Bihar or elsewhere in the country, LJP chief said that "Initially, we thought that Mahagathbandhan will give some fight in Bihar and in the country but it is not so.

There is no challenge by Mahagathbandhan either in Bihar or in the country as the Mahagathbandhan is in disarray and grappling with so many problems.

" He claimed that the Narendra Modi government has done a lot of work and has fulfilled most the promises which it made five years ago.

Paswan claimed the two major achievements of the Modi government was providing toilets in 98 per cent households and electricity to almost all the villages in the country.

The NDA government has provided LPG connection to poor families, health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore families and has fulfilled its promise of fixing MSP at cost of production plus 50 per cent, annual assistance of Rs 6,000 to farmers, the Union minister claimed.

Paswan's LJP is contesting six seats in alliance with BJP and JD(U) in Bihar which are contesting 17 seats each.