Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rising heat main challenge to hold polls in Barmer

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

BARMAR: Sandy plains as far as the eye can see, with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius; the weather gives an indication of how difficult it will be to hold elections in the Barmer constituency, spread over the Thar desert in Rajasthan.

Voting in the constituency is still three weeks away, but just thinking about it is making people sweat. The temperature has shot up to 43 degrees Celsius in the first week of April, and on polling day, April 29, the mercury is expected to cross 46 degrees Celsius.

The district administration is working day and night to ensure smooth voting. Spread over 57,262 square kilometres, the Barmer constituency is the country’s second largest, after Ladakh.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

When Ladakh votes on May 6, the weather will be much cooler than in Rajasthan, which is swept by heat waves in summer. The extreme heat makes it difficult for people to step out of their homes during the day.

Barmer-based journalist Mukesh Mathrani, who has covered many elections, says that the temperature at times reaches 48 degrees Celsius.

“Between 1 pm and 4 pm, hardly any polling takes place. Maximum voting takes place in the morning, when long queues of men and women can be seen at polling booths. Then in the evening, after 4 pm, people come in large numbers. The voting is extended till 7-8 pm in the evening. Voters from far-flung villages come in tractors and tempos.”