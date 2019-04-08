Home Nation

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's Uttar Pradesh rally cancelled over bad weather

Campaigning in Saharanpur constituency is being considered significant because of its 42 per cent Muslim population.

Published: 08th April 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi greeting party workers in Wayanad. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By IANS

SAHARANPUR: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Saharanpur on Monday was cancelled due to bad weather.

Both leaders were to address a gathering at the Gandhi Park here to seek support for Congress candidate Imran Masood, who has been fielded from the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat.

Congress office-bearers made the announcement after hours of waiting. The official reason given for the cancellation was bad weather.

The rally was scheduled to start around 11.30 a.m.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Campaigning in Saharanpur constituency is being considered significant because of its 42 per cent Muslim population.

The Congress has repeated its candidate Masood, who had put up a strong fight in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but had lost.

The SP-BSP-RLD coalition has fielded Bahujan Samaj Party's Fazlur Rahman from Saharanpur, which includes five Assembly segments -- Behat, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Dehat, Rampur Maniharan and Deoband.

Voting will take place in Saharanpur on April 11, in the first of the seven-phase polling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Saharanpur congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp