Home Nation

Retirement age of paramilitary personnel: Centre likely to challenge Delhi HC order

The court order came in January, when it gave four months to MHA to take all consequential steps for implementing the court’s judgement.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

BSF

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is likely to challenge a Delhi High Court order which said there should be uniformity in the retirement age of all paramilitary forces, such as BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and Assam Rifles, sources told this newspaper.

The Delhi High Court had termed the difference in the retirement age among paramilitary forces as “discriminatory”, and had asked CAPF to fix 60 as the retirement age for all the forces. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to file an appeal against the order, sources said, adding that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had raised serious concerns about the court’s decision. 

Currently, only the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles (AR) have fixed the retirement age at 60 years. For the remaining four forces - CRPF, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) - personnel in the ranks of constable to commandant (senior superintendent of police) retire at the age of 57, while those above them retire at 60.

The CRPF, India’s largest paramilitary force, has told MHA that 80 per cent of its personnel are deployed in difficult areas, and they need a younger profile. 

The force is at the forefront of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and is fighting militants in Kashmir.  The CRPF, which has a sanctioned strength of 3,24,093, has also conveyed to MHA that an increase in retirement age would lead to stagnation in the force because there won’t be any promotions for three to four years, and that could cause frustration among the ranks. 

Sources said the CRPF had also told MHA that if the retirement age was increased, the force should be given more static duties. The court order came in January when it gave four months to MHA to take all consequential steps for implementing the court’s judgement.

BSF differs

While the CRPF has expressed reservations on the issue, the other paramilitary forces have agreed with the court’s view. The BSF has said the personnel retiring at the age of 57 are fit and alert. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAPF BSF CRPF ITBP SSB CISF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp