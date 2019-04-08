Home Nation

Sajad Lone stands by 'Greater Kashmir' newspaper after threats

Both 'Greater Kashmir' and its sister publication, the vernacular Urdu daily 'Kashmir Uzma', have been barred by the Jammu and Kashmir government from receiving government advertisements.

08th April 2019

People's Conference chief Sajjad Gani Lone (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone said on Monday that he stood by the English newspaper 'Greater Kashmir' whose staff has allegedly been threatened.

Reacting to the threats received by the Jammu bureau chief of the widely circulated daily, Sajad Lone tweeted: "Highly regrettable that Greater Kashmir staff in Jammu has been threatened. We fully support press freedom and condemn the thugs who made the threats. Our full support to GK."

The newspaper reported on Monday that its Jammu bureau chief had received several threat calls in which an unknown caller threatened to shoot the staff of the newspaper in its Jammu and Srinagar office.

Both 'Greater Kashmir' and its sister publication, the vernacular Urdu daily 'Kashmir Uzma', have been barred by the Jammu and Kashmir government from receiving government advertisements.

