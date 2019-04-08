Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of not allowing him to meet his father in hospital

By ANI

RANCHI: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that the BJP government did not allow him to meet his father Lalu Prasad who is presently admitted in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi in the series of tweets attacked BJP for not allowing him to meet his father since last evening. He also said that Lalu Yadav is not receiving proper medication, which is an injustice to them.

Talking to ANI, Yadav said, "I was not allowed to meet my father on Saturday at RIMS. I tried calling superintendent but he was not responding to my call and I waited for his call till morning."

"I don't know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if the Superintendent of Police wants," Yadav said.

Yadav said: "RIMS doctors were saying that they want to do X-ray of Mr Lalu but they are not being allowed. We want justice."

Yadav also took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they were frustrated.