Three days ahead of Lok Sabha elections, SC directs EC to increase random checking of VVPAT slips

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday directed the Election Commission to increase random checking of VVPAT slips from one booth per assembly segment to five in Lok Sabha polls for better voter confidence and credibility of the electoral process.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, however, did not agree to the request of 21 opposition parties leaders that 50 per cent VVPAT slips of EVMs be matched, on the ground that it will require huge manpower and not be feasible in view of infrastructural difficulties.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, disposed of the petition filed by opposition parties including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on the issue.