Undertrial inmate of UP jail dies, judicial probe recommended

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An undertrial prisoner has died at the district jail here due to illness following which a judicial probe has been recommended into the incident, officials said Monday.

Gulfam, a tuberculosis patient, was arrested in 2012 and was facing murder charges, Jail Superintendent AK Saxena said.

After his health conditions deteriorated on Sunday, he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and jail authorities have recommended a judicial probe into the incident, he said.