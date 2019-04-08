Home Nation

Unimpressed by your 'Sankalp patra', issue 'maafi patra' for unemployment, farmers suicide: Congress to BJP

Congress said BJP should issue apology letter for injecting a lethal injection of unemployment, farmers suicide, closing of businesses and putting youth towards unemployment.

Published: 08th April 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday said that BJP should issue an apology letter instead of a manifesto.

The Congress statement came the day BJP released its manifesto."BJP should issue maafi patra (apology letter) for injecting a lethal injection of unemployment, farmers suicide, closing of businesses and putting youth towards unemployment," party's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

He added, "BJP has cheated people; they should answer on the promises they made in 2014".

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Shergill said that the party has pushed the youth of the country towards "pakoda employment", linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment in an interview that a person earning Rs 200 per day by selling pakodas is also employed. 

Addressing the media, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the difference between the BJP manifesto and Congress manifesto can be seen firstly from the cover page.

Maafi patra sankalp patra Lok Sabha elections 2019 India election

