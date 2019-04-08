What attack? India says Pakistan is whipping up war hysteria

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday described Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s claim that New Delhi was planning another military action against Islamabad as “preposterous” and accused Pakistan of “whipping up war hysteria”.

“This is nothing but a pathetic attempt to deflect attention from the growing international pressure on Pakistan to act against terrorists operating from its soil,” a source said.

The opposition Pakistan People’s Party leader Nafeesa Shah echoed this, saying, “The government has failed to deliver and is now using the threat of war by India to distract public attention from issues faced by the people.”

Addressing a press conference in Multan on Sunday afternoon, Qureshi claimed that Islamabad had “reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan ... I am speaking responsibly. There are chances of another attack against Pakistan between April 16 and 20.”