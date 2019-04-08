Home Nation

Will not let Rahul come to power by supporting traitors: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav also said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation.

Published: 08th April 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said Sunday that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors".

Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane.

He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation.

"But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray.

Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law.

"Do you agree with this?. Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said.

"If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added.

TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

