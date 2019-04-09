Bypolls in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa to be held on May 19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypolls in four assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, one in Karnataka and one in Goa will take place on May 19. Last phase of polling in the national election will be conducted on the same day.

The EC said that the dates have been fixed after taking into consideration local festivals, weather conditions and electoral rolls.

Sulur, Aravakurichi AC, Thiruparankundram and Ottapidaram in Tamil Nadu; Panaji in Goa; and Kundgol in Karnataka will go to polls.

The last day of filing nomination for these six seats is April 29 and the last day for withdrawal of candidature is May 2.

The results will be counted on May 23, along with results for the Lok Sabha elections.