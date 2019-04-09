Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Airport to be open 24x7 from April 10

The Chandigarh international airport will become operational 24x7 from April 10. A few days ago, Assistant Solicitor General of India Chetan Mittal, in a submission before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said that work on operationalising the airport 24x7 will be over by April 9 and flight services could be availed all day from the day after. Earlier, the court had been told that installation of the CAT –III instrument landing system wouldn’t require temporary closure of the airport, as the work would be done at night.

Clubs opened for jailbirds

In a move to harness the latent talents of prisoners, the Chandigarh Prison Department opened clubs in the high-security Burail jail. These include painter club, music club, writers’ club and literary club. The clubs have been opened in every barrack. The jail has 15 barracks housing 1,000 inmates. While some barracks have 25 inmates each, others have 145. As many as 310 inmates have enrolled themselves as members of these clubs. The prison library has 1,700 books and there musical instruments at the correctional as well. There’s also a cooking club, the members of which make food and treat fellow inmates.

Women cops chosen for UN mission

Six women personnel of Chandigarh Police have been selected to be part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force Mission, 2019. The chosen personnel are Inspectors Reena Yadav and Paramjit Kaur Sekhon, sub-inspectors Sarita Ray, Pragati Devi and Eram Rizavi and head constable Rachana Khullar. Of the 13 police personnel from the city who appeared before the selection board, all men were rejected. The chosen cops would be part of 162 personnel from across the country who will be deployed to ensure security in conflict zones, including South Sudan, Abeyi Sudan and Cyprus.

Uber helpline for city commuters

With an aim to ensure safe and secure rides to tri-city commuters in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, Uber has launched a 24x7 safety helpline promising all kinds of assistance. The helpline number is available under the safety toolkit option on the Uber app. One has to click the shield icon which will connect him to an Uber representative for quick help in case of an emergency. The helpline will also have other safety features.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com