Home Nation

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani abuses Congress, says it won't win in Surat

'I want to tell people of the state to recognise those their intentions are not clean, they want to harass the people,' he added.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

SURAT: Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani has stirred a controversy by using abusive words to target the Congress, asking voters to identify those trying to disturb peace in the state.

During a poll campaign here on Sunday night for BJP's Surat Lok Sabha seat candidate Darshana Jardosh, Vaghani accused the Congress of trying to create chaos as, he claimed, it had no chance of winning in the city or elsewhere in the state.

"I am telling the Congress, you cannot win in Surat and in the state also, so you are trying to spread hatred and create chaos. Allow the election to take place in a peaceful environment. Allow people to vote for whomsoever they want," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"But you want to create chaos and an atmosphere of fear. One such incident has occurred but if second such incident takes place,we can throw you out of Surat," he said without divulging any details of the incident referred by him.

"I want to tell people of the state to recognise those their intentions are not clean, they want to harass the people," he added.

He asked people to press the button having 'lotus' symbol on EVMs and help the BJP get maximum votes.

Meanwhile, Congress' city unit chief Babu Raika said they were planning to complain to the Election Commission against Vaghani's remarks.

Polling for all 26 seats in the state will be held in a single phase on April 23, and the results will be declared on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Jitu Vaghani Gujarat BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp