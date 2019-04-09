Home Nation

Hope first-time voters ask PM Modi why Balakot air strike became necessary: Omar Abdullah

He was reacting to the prime minister's remarks at an election rally in Latur in Maharashtra, asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot.

Published: 09th April 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday hoped that first-time voters in this Lok Sabha election ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the Balakot air strike became necessary.

"I hope the first-time voters ask PM Modi why Balakote became necessary in the first place. Why did the Pulwama attack succeed? On whose watch have attacks in Uri, Pathankote, Sunjwan (Jammu), Nagrota & Pulwama happened? Don't reward Balakote, punish Pulwama! (sic)" Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in an apparent reference to the Election Commission barring electioneering by invoking the defence forces, took a sarcastic swipe at the prime minister.

"Repeat after me. MCC is Modi Code of Conduct," she tweeted.

