Hope first-time voters ask PM Modi why Balakot air strike became necessary: Omar Abdullah

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday hoped that first-time voters in this Lok Sabha election ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the Balakot air strike became necessary.

"I hope the first-time voters ask PM Modi why Balakote became necessary in the first place. Why did the Pulwama attack succeed? On whose watch have attacks in Uri, Pathankote, Sunjwan (Jammu), Nagrota & Pulwama happened? Don't reward Balakote, punish Pulwama! (sic)" Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to the prime minister's remarks at an election rally in Latur in Maharashtra, asking first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the air strike in Balakot.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, in an apparent reference to the Election Commission barring electioneering by invoking the defence forces, took a sarcastic swipe at the prime minister.

"Repeat after me. MCC is Modi Code of Conduct," she tweeted.