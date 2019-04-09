INTERVIEW | This is a fight of Rampur’s people and they’ll win it for me: Jaya Prada

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

BJP’s Rampur nominee Jaya Prada is set to take on SP strongman Azam Khan on his home turf. She tells Namita Bajpai that people of Rampur will ensure her victory. Excerpts from the interview:

You are back in Rampur after representing it twice in Lok Sabha. Is it different this time?

I am feeling great to be back in this city which accorded me an opportunity to represent it twice in Parliament. People of Rampur are giving me the same love and respect which they had given me in the past. It is always a matter of honour to be in Rampur.

Your nearest rival is Azam Khan and Rampur is his own turf. How formidable is this challenge for you?

I love to be challenged. I am known to take the challenges head on and my efforts are based on my belief in God, the love of my people, my stamina and the positive energy which I get from the people of Rampur. This is a fight of the people of Rampur and they would win it for me.

In the past, Azam Khan made unpleasant statements about you. What has been his tenor now?

I strongly believe that I was targeted because he thought women are inferior to men. I believe in God. He does justice. There should be no gender bias when we are challenging each other in the battleground. But this happens everywhere because we have a male-dominated society.

It is a common thought that women can’t handle anything alone be it the corporate sector or the political arena. But in my case, I am not alone. People of my constituency are with me and now no can harm me.

After being with the Samajwadi Party for this long, what made you join the BJP?

A. I am impressed by the development agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and the way he is implementing it not only in UP but across the country. His spirit to serve the nation inspired me and I joined this party. I am grateful to the senior leadership of the party to make me a part of this family.

Why should people of Rampur vote for you?

They will vote for me because I have a personal connection with them. I have been an active part of their lives all these years. During festivals – be it Eid, Holi or Diwali — I used to leave my home and be with my people as my family here in Rampur. Moreover, I am aware of the issues of the people here even those living in villages in Rampur.

Do you think the entry of Priyanka Gandhi will be a game changer for Congress in UP?

No. I respect Priyankaji a lot. But she had restricted herself only to two constituencies—Rae Bareli of her mother and Amethi of Rahul Gandhi. Otherwise, she had been a homemaker. When she was introduced to active politics and made UP in-charge, elections were already round the corner. So, very little time was there for her to show her magic.

What are the real issues in this election?

Development is the biggest issue. Prime Minister Modi stands out as a ‘Vikas Purush’ who has worked for people of all sections and all ages across the country. He has shown his commitment for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

Anti-incumbency, unemployment and farm distress are the main challenges for the BJP. Do you agree?

People are happy. Modi government’s welfare schemes like Ujjawala, toilets, house for all and move of transferring Rs 2,000 thrice a year to the bank accounts of farmers have left a fair impression on the people.

JAYA PRADA

BJP CANDIDATE