Lok Sabha elections 2019: 25,816 new voters in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (Uttar Pradesh): A total of 25,816 voters are expected to exercise their franchise for the first time in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said Tuesday.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar also told PTI that 915 polling centres and 2,167 polling booths have been set up for 16,92,313 voters in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the first phase on April 11.

A total of 25,816 voters in the 18-19 age group will use their franchise for the first time here. He said the district has been divided into 156 sectors with each sector having a magistrate with police force.

The senior official said 21 companies of para-military force and five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and local police will be deployed for conduct of free and fair elections in the district.

SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate Chaudhary Ajit Singh, BJP candidate and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and eight others are in the fray for Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. The seat is currently held by Balyan.

Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
