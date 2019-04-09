Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah calls on sulking Murli Manohar Joshi and LK Advani

Sources said the veterans were miffed with the way they were informed that they won’t be contesting this time.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to placate party stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, who are believed to have been sulking after being denied tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah met the veteran leaders on Monday.

The meeting came on the day the party unveiled its manifesto — Sankalp Patra.

Sources said the veterans were miffed with the way they were informed that they won’t be contesting this time.

Party leaders said Shah called on the stalwarts to seek their inputs on the party’s manifesto.

However, insiders claimed the BJP president met the seniors to personally explain the rationale behind the party’s decision not to field candidates over 75 years of age.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The decision had been made at the party’s parliamentary board meeting.

The meeting, in some quarters, is also being seen as an attempt at damage control.

Advani and Joshi are among the founding members of the BJP.

Last month, Shah personally conveyed to Advani that he won’t be fielded from Gandhinagar, a seat he has held for six terms.

Joshi went public last month saying the party had decided against fielding him from Kanpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murli Manohar Joshi Lal Krishna Advani Amit Shah BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp