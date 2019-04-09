Home Nation

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination, Congress district unit spokesman Anil Singh said.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday and hold a road show in the constituency, a party spokesperson said.

Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination, Congress district unit spokesman Anil Singh said.

The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

This time, the Congress president is contesting from two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Last Thursday, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala and said he was contesting from a seat in South India as well to send a message of unity.

Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha polls Amethi Lok Sabha seat Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp